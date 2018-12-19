

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Tilray Inc. (TLRY)



Tilray is involved in medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution.



Gained 16.10% to close Tuesday's (Dec.18) trading at $76.50.



News: Tilray Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Tilray has signed a global collaboration with Sandoz AG, a division of Novartis, to increase availability of high quality medical cannabis products across the world.



As part of the agreement:



-- Sandoz AG may support the global commercialization of Tilray's non-smokable/non-combustible medical cannabis products. -- Tilray and Sandoz AG may co-brand certain non-smokable/non-combustible products. -- Tilray may supply non-smokable/ non-combustible medical cannabis products and license rights to and from Sandoz AG in relation to such products. -- Both companies may also partner to leverage best-in-class knowledge to educate pharmacists and physicians about medical cannabis products. -- Tilray and Sandoz AG may collaborate to develop new innovative medical cannabis products.



2. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)



Gained 13.19% to close Tuesday's trading at $8.35.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



A phase IIa clinical trial of Milciclib in Sorafenib-refractory or -intolerant patients with unresectable or metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma, being conducted in Italy, Greece and Israel, is underway - with topline data expected to be available in the second quarter of 2019.



3. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)



Gained 10.63% to close Tuesday's trading at $18.31.



News: No news



Recent events:



-- On December 11, the Company priced an underwritten public offering of 8.38 million shares of its common stock at $15.50 each. -- On December 10, the Company announced positive top-line results from its phase II clinical trial of Zilucoplan for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Based on the encouraging data, Ra Pharma plans to engage with regulatory agencies, including the FDA, in the first half of 2019 regarding the design of a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the 0.3 mg/kg dose of Zilucoplan versus placebo in patients with gMG.



4. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)



Gained 9.60% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.11.



News: The Company announced the appointment of Edmund Harrigan to its board of directors, effective December 13, 2018.



Harrigan spent 18 years at Pfizer, donning numerous leadership roles in business development, regulatory affairs and quality assurance, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Safety and Regulatory, where he led global safety and regulatory organizations, said the Company.



Recent event:



-- The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 18, 2018, offering its shares at a price of $5.00 each.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company dosed the first patient in a phase 2b trial of PB1046 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension last month. -- In September 2018, PhaseBio announced positive preliminary results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug Ticagrelor, marketed as Brilinta. A phase IIa trial of PB2452 in healthy older adults is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2019. -- In July, PhaseBio reported the completion of a Phase 1b/2a multiple ascending dose trial of PB1046 in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, as well as preliminary data from a pilot study of PB1046 in pulmonary arterial hypertension patients.



5. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN)



CollPlant is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets.



Gained 7.68% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.69.



News: No news



