

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Anji Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that it has licensed pradigastat, an inhibitor of acyl coA: diacylglycerol acyl transferase or DGAT1, from Novartis (NVS).



Pradigastat is a well-characterized molecule which has progressed to Phase 3 clinical testing. Anji has secured rights to pursue new indications for pradigastat, with an initial focus on regulatory approval in China.



In exchange, Anji has agreed to make a one-time upfront payment of US $2.0 million to Novartis, with additional cash payments and downstream royalties due upon reaching regulatory and sales milestones.



Anji said it is focused on growing and progressing its clinical and pre-clinical pipeline. Anji has established a nimble and experienced clinical team to advance novel treatment paradigms, especially in under-served patient populations.



