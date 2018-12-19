

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The New York State Department of Financial Services or DFS said it has fined Barclays Bank PLC and its New York branch $15 million for violations of New York Banking Law stemming from a DFS investigation into attempts by the bank's CEO to identify the author(s) of two whistleblowing letters in contravention of Barclays' established whistleblowing policies and procedures.



The DFS investigation found that shortcomings in governance, controls and corporate culture relating to Barclays' whistleblowing function permitted a sequence of events that potentially could have had a detrimental impact on the efficacy of Barclays' whistleblowing program. Several members of senior management failed to follow or apply whistleblowing policies and procedures in a manner that protected the CEO and the bank itself.



The DFS investigation found that Limited gaps in the bank's whistleblowing policies and procedures became apparent during the investigation, and it appears that the cultural transformation that Barclay's Group Compliance had been working hard to instill in the more than one hundred thousand Barclays employees worldwide, was not nearly complete.



DFS's investigation found that in June 2016, and again in July 2016, Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley personally directed the head of Barclays' Group Security to attempt to identify the author(s) of two whistleblowing letters.



Separately, Barclays Bank PLC and Barclays Bank PLC, New York Branch confirmed that they have reached a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services in respect of its investigation into whistleblowing programme. The NYDFS has published a Consent Order describing its factual findings and is imposing a civil monetary penalty of US$15 million on Barclays for failings in Barclays' whistleblowing programme.



Barclays said it has further agreed to undertake additional reporting and remediation undertakings in respect of its whistleblowing programme.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX