

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street in a volatile session, while oil stocks are falling following the overnight plunge in crude oil prices.



Investors now look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day, with the central bank expected to hike interest rates for a fourth and final time in 2018 despite U.S. President Donald Trump urging the Fed to refrain from its gradual pace of raising rates. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will announce their monetary policy decisions on Thursday.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session despite the positive cues from Wall Street, as the overnight plunge in crude oil prices dragged energy stocks lower and as investors tread cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. However, banks and gold miners are among the notable gainers.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 14.50 points or 0.26 percent to 5,575.00, after touching a low of 5,572.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 16.40 points or 0.29 percent to 5,645.40. Australian shares posted notable losses on Tuesday.



Oil stocks are falling after crude oil prices plunged more than 7 percent overnight. Santos is losing almost 4 percent, Oil Search is declining almost 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Group is down 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining 0.3 percent, while Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1 percent to 1.5 percent.



National Australia Bank is scrapping its overhauled executive pay structure after a first strike in which more than 80 percent of shareholders voted against it.



Gold miners are also higher after safe-haven gold prices extended gains overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.



Graincorp said it is providing its suitor Long-Term Asset Partners or LTAP due diligence after it received a A$2.38 billion all-cash buyout proposal earlier in December. The bulk grain handler's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see November figures for skilled vacancies today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7187, down from $0.7190 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower in volatile trade as a weaker yen weighed on exporters' shares. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 26.27 points or 0.12 percent to 21,089.18, after touching a low of 20,880.73 earlier. Japanese shares hit a nine-month low on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Sony is losing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.7 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged.



Shares of SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Group's mobile unit, are losing almost 8 percent in their trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company's IPO was the largest in Japan and the second-largest in the world.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising more than 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down 3 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda and Toyota are advancing almost 1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 6 percent and Japan Petroleum is falling more than 4 percent after the overnight plunge in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Fujitsu is rising almost 3 percent, while Suzuki Motor and Kuraray are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Showa Denko is losing almost 4 percent, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Concordia Financial are declining more than 3 percent each. Showa Shell is lower by 3 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 737.3 billion yen in November. That missed forecasts for a deficit of 630.0 billion yen following the 450.1 billion yen shortfall in October.



Exports were up just 0.1 percent on year, shy of expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent following the 8.2 percent spike in the previous month. Imports were up an annual 12.5 percent versus expectations for an increase of 12.0 percent and down from 19.9 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai is also lower, while South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday in a volatile session partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the sharp drop seen over the two previous sessions. However, traders remained on edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The S&P 500 hit its lowest intraday level in over a year but ended the up just 0.22 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,546.16. The Dow rose 82.66 points or 0.4 percent to 23,675.64 and the Nasdaq climbed 30.18 points or 0.5 percent to 6,783.91.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday to extend losses for a third straight session amid growing concerns around future oil demand in the face of rising risks to global growth. WTI crude for January delivery plunged $3.64 or 7.3 percent to a fifteen-month closing low of $46.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



