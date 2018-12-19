

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - According to preliminary sigma estimates, total economic losses from natural and man-made catastrophes in 2018 declined to US$155 billion from US$350 billion in 2017. Global insured losses are estimated to be around US$79 billion, higher than the annual average of the previous 10 years. There have been a number of smaller and mid-sized loss-generating disaster events across all regions this year, also affecting regions with well-established insurance cover.



Together, these have made 2018 the fourth costliest year on sigma records in terms of losses covered by the insurance industry. Globally, more than 11 000 people have died or gone missing in disaster events in 2018, similar to the number of victims in 2017.



