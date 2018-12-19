

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that it will be transferring the listing of its American Depositary Shares or ADS from the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE to The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective December 31, 2018, after market close.



Sanofi's ADSs are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security at market open on January 2, 2019, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol 'SNY.' This transition will not impact the company's primary listing on Euronext.



'This partnership with Nasdaq is a natural transition for Sanofi as it provides greater cost-efficiencies as well as access to a broad-based portfolio of investor relations tools to enhance both market insights and our interaction with the financial community,' said Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Sanofi.



