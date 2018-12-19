

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and Molecular Partners AG announced a collaboration and license agreement for the clinical development and commercialization of MP0310 or FAP x 4-1BB.



MP0310 is a preclinical molecule designed to locally activate immune cells in the tumor by binding to FAP on tumor stromal cells (localizer) and co-stimulating T cells via 4-1BB (immune modulator).



As per the terms of the agreement, Amgen obtains exclusive global development and commercial rights for MP0310. The parties will jointly evaluate MP0310 in combination with Amgen's oncology pipeline products, including its investigational BiTE (bispecific T cell engager) molecules.



Under the collaboration, Molecular Partners retains certain rights to develop and commercialize its proprietary DARPin pipeline products in combination with MP0310.



Molecular Partners will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible to receive up to $497 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as double-digit, tiered royalties up to the high teens.



The companies will share the clinical development costs in defined percentages for the first three indications subject to certain conditions. For all additional clinical trials, Amgen is responsible for all development costs.



