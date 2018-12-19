Regulatory News:

In the course of strengthening its market focused and agile management organization, LafargeHolcim promotes its Legal and HR functions to the Executive Committee. In addition, the corporate business function Growth Performance will be organized into three Centers of Excellence.

Feliciano González Muñoz, Head HR, is appointed member of the Executive Committee. A Spanish national, he has worked for more than 11 years in senior HR roles with the company. He will focus on building a high-performance culture and developing talents globally.

Keith Carr, Head Legal and Compliance, is appointed member of the Executive Committee. A British national, he has joined LafargeHolcim in 2017 and his nomination is reflecting the company's focus on further building a culture of integrity and compliance.

The Corporate Growth Performance function currently led by Urs Bleisch will be organized into three Centers of Excellence which will directly report to the Region Heads. This will lead to a more agile organization, closer to the markets and providing strong global platforms for sharing best demonstrated practice.

Urs Bleisch has decided to step down from his current Executive Committee position. He will support the transition to the new organization and will be responsible for selected initiatives.

The changes are effective as of January 1, 2019.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I very much welcome Keith and Feliciano to the Executive Committee. These appointments highlight our increased focus on people and integrity and will allow for a good balance between support functions and business operations in the Group Management. The change in the corporate functions brings them closer to the markets and pushes for a stronger culture of performance and innovation."

As a result of these changes, the Group Management of LafargeHolcim will consist of the following members:

Jan Jenisch, CEO

Géraldine Picaud, CFO

Marcel Cobuz, Region Head Europe

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Middle East Africa

Martin Kriegner, Region Head Asia Pacific

Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America

René Thibault, Region Head North America

Feliciano González Muñoz, Head HR

Keith Carr, Head Legal and Compliance

Biography Feliciano González Muñoz

Feliciano González Muñoz (55) has worked for more than 11 years in senior HR roles with LafargeHolcim. Before becoming Head HR in 2018 Feliciano González Muñoz was HR Director for Europe Feliciano González Muñoz has a PhD in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and holds an MBA from Instituto de Empresa, Madrid.

Biography Keith Carr

Keith Carr (52) joined LafargeHolcim in 2017 as General Counsel. Prior to that Keith Karr was General Counsel for GE Power. Before that he was Group General Counsel Member of the Executive Committee for Alstom Plc. A UK national, he gained his LLB degree from Northumbria University and is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and operates four businesses segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions Products, which includes precast concrete, asphalt, mortar and building solutions. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges masons, builders, architects and engineers are faced with, from urbanization to population growth and the demand for affordable housing. Headquartered in Switzerland, LafargeHolcim holds leading positions in all regions across the globe. It employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets. LafargeHolcim is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on Euronext Paris, and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) European Index.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

