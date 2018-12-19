Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar reachstackers to play key role in capacity expansion and efficiency improvements at Sitrans, Chile

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2018 AT 9 AM (EET)







Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a contract to supply six Gloria reachstackers to Sitrans Servicios Integrados de Transportes Limitada (Sitrans), part of the Ultramar Group. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 2018 order intake and delivery of the machines is scheduled to take place during Q1 of 2019.

Three of the machines will be delivered to the company's container terminal in Valparaiso and three to their terminal in San Antonio, both of which are located on the Pacific coast in central Chile. The new Kalmar Gloria reachstackers form part of a fleet renewal programme and will help Sitrans address a need for improved efficiency driven by growing demand at both locations. They will join a large existing fleet of Kalmar machines including empty container handlers already operated by the company.

The Kalmar G Generation reachstacker has been designed in collaboration with operators, maintenance personnel, and production and terminal managers from around the world. It includes a wide range of features that increase operator efficiency, including the ergonomic EGO cabin with superb visibility and intuitive controls, as well as advanced diagnostics to make daily checks and fault resolution quicker and easier.

The machines delivered to Sitrans will also include a number of features designed to increase operational safety. These include the Kalmar Reverse Warning System to give drivers greater visibility while reversing. The reachstackers will also be fitted with Kalmar Insight, a performance management tool that provides a clear overview of fleet operations to improve transparency and minimise unplanned downtime.

Luis Olivares Rosales, Jefe Nacional de Equipos at Sitrans said: "We are delighted to be able to continue our long and successful collaboration with Kalmar as we look to expand our fleet in response to growing demand at Valparaiso and San Antonio. We have been extremely satisfied with the quality and reliability of the Kalmar equipment in our existing fleet, and we are confident that Kalmar can provide us with the additional safety and efficiency enhancements we are looking for in these new machines."

Marcelo Massa, Solution Sales Manager, Kalmar: "Our equipment has formed the backbone of the Sitrans fleet for many years, reflecting the close partnership we have built together and the high level of trust they place in our machines. This new order is an excellent example of how we are able to tailor our solutions precisely to meet customer needs - in this case with a wide range of additional features to help increase safety at the terminal."

Marcelo Massa, Solution Sales Manager, Kalmar, tel. +541149191901, marcelo.massa@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Image_2_Kalmar_Gloria (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2229484/875877.jpg)

Image_1_Kalmar_Gloria (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2229484/875876.jpg)

Image_3_Kalmar_Gloria (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2229484/875878.jpg)



