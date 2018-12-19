

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Wednesday that it has reached agreement with Pfizer Inc (PFE) to combine their consumer health businesses into a new joint venture or JV, with combined sales of about 9.8 billion pounds, or $12.7 billion.



GSK will have a majority controlling equity interest of 68 percent, while Pfizer will have an equity interest of 32 percent in the joint venture.



The proposed transaction, subject to approval by GSK shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of 2019. The GSK Board intends to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the proposed transaction.



GSK noted that the proposed all-equity transaction represents a compelling opportunity to build on the recent buyout of Novartis' stake in GSK Consumer Healthcare, to create a new consumer healthcare business and to deliver further significant shareholder value.



The proposed transaction also supports GSK's key priority of strengthening its pharmaceuticals business over the next few years by increasing cashflows and providing an effective pathway through the separation of GSK Consumer Healthcare to build further support for investment in its R&D pipeline.



The combination will bring together two highly complementary portfolios of consumer health brands, including GSK's Sensodyne, Voltaren and Panadol, and Pfizer's Advil, Centrum and Caltrate.



According to GSK, the proposed transaction is expected to generate total annual cost savings of 0.5 billion pounds by 2022 for expected total cash costs of 0.9 billion pounds and non-cash charges of 0.3 billion pounds. The company added that planned divestments targeting around 1 billion pounds of net proceeds are expected to cover the cash costs of the integration.



GSK expects to reinvest up to 25 percent of the cost savings in the business to support innovation and other growth opportunities. Overall, the JV will target an adjusted operating margin percentage in the 'mid-to-high 20's' by 2022.



GSK expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to total earnings in the second full year following closing, and to be accretive to its adjusted earnings as well as free cashflow in the first full year after closing.



Within three years of the closing of the transaction, GSK intends to separate the JV via a demerger of its equity interest and a listing of GSK Consumer Healthcare on the UK equity market.



The intended separation of the Group will allow the two resulting companies to be established with appropriate capital structures for their future investment needs and capital allocation priorities.



GSK said it remains committed to its current dividend policy and confirmed that it continues to expect to pay 80 pence per share in dividends for 2018. The company also confirmed that it expects to pay dividends of 80 pence per share for 2019.



