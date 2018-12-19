Niclas Ingeström Joins Castellum as New CDO

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2017, Castellum adopted a goal to be industry leader in digitalization by 2020. At the beginning of 2018, the real estate industry's first innovation lab, Next20, was created at Castellum with the chief task of developing new digital services.

"The Next20 lab is developing ideas, and we've already taken some of them to market. One example is Beambox, a new and smart way of storing your stuff. With a Beambox app, you can list your stored items, and order them back, as soon as you need them", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

Niclas Ingeström will take up his new position from late February, 2019. He is currently CDO at Stena Group and has worked in a long list of managerial posts.

"I want to create Digital Awareness. Everyone at Castellum will have to experience what VR and artificial intelligence is in practice. It's not really the technology that is the challenge, but how people relate to it. I want managers to dare to be more creative", says Niclas Ingeström.

Niclas Ingeström is sure that future workplaces will look very different from today, not least due to disruptive technologies that will account for major changes in the way we behave.

"The buildings themselves will make all decisions about renovation, negotiate their own agreements and optimize the premises according to user needs. But we will also change our working processes and mobility. For example, we'll conduct our video conferences in driverless vehicles", says Niclas Ingeström.

For additional information, please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB; phone +46 31 60 74

Anna-Karin Nyman, Director of communication, Castellum AB; phone +46 70 206 75 62

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki. In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 31 60 74 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/he-will-challenge-management,c2703447

The following files are available for download: