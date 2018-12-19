Vales Point coal-fired power station owner, Delta Electricity, will purchase most of the output of the 275 MW Darlington Solar Farm in New South Wales under a deal that both sides see as a demonstration of the growing role of renewable energy.From pv magazine Australia Delta Electricity has contracted a total of 150 MW of solar power from the 275MW AC/332MW DC Darlington Solar Farm, which will be one of Australia's largest solar PV projects once completed. The power purchase agreement has been inked with the project developer, Edify Energy, which expects to reach financial close and commence ...

