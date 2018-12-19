FinTech, Prepaid Financial Services has delivered AliExpress gift card payment functionality for Correos, Spain's national post office network. AliExpress is owned by the Chinese online retail giant Alibaba Group.

The Correos AliExpress Regalo Mastercard prepaid card packs are available in post offices throughout Spain. They can be used for buying online and for offline purchases wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Carlos Millán, Chief Commercial Officer at Correos explained: "We are very pleased to incorporate this new card to our prepaid services and also provide a comfortable and secure means to pay e-commerce purchases."

Valerie Moran, Head of Client Relations Operations at PFS said: "Our long-term partnership with Correos continues to bring payment technology and innovation to people across Spain. Prepaid Financial Services is pleased to have successfully brought the Correos AliExpress Regalo vision to life."

