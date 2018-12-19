Longview announces its Fall '18 release is now available

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview is pleased to announce the general availability of Longview Fall '18 which delivers major innovation in user interactions and experiences across our entire suite of products: Close, Plan, Tax and Analytics.

Longview Fall '18 highlights include:

Seamless integration of Longview Analytics and Longview Plan powered by Tidemark for better analysis and better business insights

powered by Tidemark for better analysis and better business insights New Planning visualization canvas to create compelling dashboards and narratives for executive reporting

Process Maps added to Longview Tax and Close to simplify user adoption and navigation through customer defined process maps, a feature previously enjoyed by Tidemark Plan customers

New functions added to Longview Analytics supporting quicker & easier creation of robust applications

New Net Income Bridge and Variance Analysis to help users understand the root cause of performance variations exist between different scenarios such as actual, budget and forecast

Further enhancements to our new Operational Transfer Pricing solution

UI/UX Modernization and alignment - user interfaces have been dramatically enhanced, improving usability through a refreshed look and feel - these updates across Longview's portfolio of solutions provide cohesion and familiarity when navigating between applications

Wayne Stevens, Chief Product Officer at Longview comments: "These enhancements continue to build on our vision of Connected Finance." He adds: "By accelerating Close, Plan, Tax and Analytics functions, we definitely help empowering organizations to maximize efficiency and performance."

Longview Fall '18 is available now - customers can visit the "What's New" section of our customer portal to access a summary of the enhancements and to view the product Release Notes for full technical details of this release.

About Longview

Longview makes enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 100 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace. Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Further information about our company and our solutions can be found at www.longview.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Bergseth

Vice President of Global Marketing, SBergseth@longview.com