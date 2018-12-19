ARTPRICE: Beijing - Art Market: Artprice launches subscriptions via the Artron.net website in China on 1 January 2019

Beijing - Art Market: Artprice launches subscriptions via the Artron.net website in China on 1 January 2019

Beijing - following the mention of different dates by third parties, Artprice wishes to clarify today, December 18, that the official start date of marketing of Artprice subscriptions in China via our loyal institutional partner Artron (9 years of collaboration) is 1 January 2019 (not a holiday in China).

As of that date, Artprice will appear on Artron.net's main home page, in next to the Artron logo, (see twitter image - source Artron):

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom/status/1074943649929138176

Artron.net is the world's leading art website with 5.4 billion visits per year.

Artprice, which has its own Chinese WeChat account, notes that according to WeChat stats "immediate purchase' amounts debited to the accounts (QR Code) of WeChat users are credited in real time to Artprice's bank accounts. This is standard practice for the 988 million WeChat users in China.

To fully meet the payment requirements of Chinese Internet users, Artprice also offers an Alipay platform that it has developed, enabling it to reach 1.2 billion users worldwide who generate 300 million transactions per day. (Source Alipay - Alibaba Group)

Alipay is also a real-time payment system platform running on a QR Code system. The seller provides a Qrcode, which the buyer scans with his mobile to accept the transaction. The payment is made instantly and the invoice arrives by email or text message.

On the basis of these payment systems and Artprice's historic new deal with Artron (with 10 agreements in principle that go way beyond the contract), combined with Artron's core stats (at December 2018, Artron - the world's leading art website and leading art book printer - had 3 million professional members with 5.4 billion visits per year), Artprice is anticipating a very substantial growth in sales as of 2019.

As of end January 2019, Artprice will communicate a calculated projection of its sales turnover for 2019.

Over nine years, Artprice has translated hundreds of millions of data from its data banks into Mandarin. The computer ergonomics developed by Artprice specifically for China and for smartphones is designed for mobile Internet (88% of Chinese Internet users). In June 2018, China already had no less than 1.1 billion 4G users (Source INA).

According to thierry Ehrmann, Artprice's CEO/Founder, "As previously announced, Artron has produced several videos that highlight - beyond our financial and economic collaboration - the "cultural merger" of our two groups. This short video accurately reflects Artron's vision of Artprice"

https://vimeo.com/305021641

Artprice's Chairman, thierry Ehrmann, and its senior executives recently returned from several days of intense work at Artron's headquarters in Beijing where discussions focused on accelerating and implementing, as quickly as possible, all the agreed strategic and commercial initiatives that will inevitably generate very positive results in terms of turnover and the expansion of Artprice's client base... not to mention shareholder value.

Artron and its Chairman Wan Jie gave the Artprice team an exceptionally respectful, warm and loyal welcome and introduced Artprice to China's top-level institutional leaders, the country's principal Art Market players and all of Artron's 3,500 employees.

These face-to-face introductions are an essential step in Artprice's bid to fructify the enormous potential of the Chinese market in a fast and optimal manner. In 2018, China accounted for 45% of global online transactions, generating 12 times more online transactions than the United States. China has a huge advantage over the West because it is building its market economy directly on the Internet (Source GEAB / LEAP 2020).

Speaking in front of his senior executives and top management, Wan Jie - at the head his Artron empire and probably the most powerful player in China's Art Market - reiterated his unfailing personal friendship and loyalty vis-à-vis Artprice's founder-Chairman, thierry Ehrmann.

This fact deserves emphasis as Chinese custom usually prohibits such "departures' from accepted business protocol.

As China has become the global Art Market's leading marketplace over the past decade, it naturally represents a fascinating new market for Artprice.

The development of mobile internet in China has been exceptionally fast and in June 2018 the country boasted 1.1 billion 4G users. Thanks to the Chinese government's Made in China plan, China is currently set to become the world leader in 5G technology (Source INA).

In 2017, China's digital economy accounted for nearly 33% of national GDP. In this context, the role played by private companies as catalysts of innovation has been clearly identified as crucial to the development and growth of China's digital economy. In short, China's key economic and industrial actors are closely associated with the State in the transformation of China into an "information society'. Thus, in 2017, China's digital economy accounted for nearly 33% of national GDP. (source INA).

copyright ©2018 thierry Ehrmann

About the Artron Group:

"Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials. Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website. Founded in 1993, the Artron Art Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It is the first choice for art professionals, investors, collectors and art fans in general wishing to discover and/or participate in the art world or the art market. Founded in 1993, Artron Art Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year."

According to the Artron Group and its founder-Chairman Mr. Wan Jie "After 7 years of cooperation, Artron and Artprice have optimised their cooperation regarding the Chinese and Western art markets. The founders and Chairmen of both companies, Mr. Wan Jie and Mr. Thierry Ehrmann, with their enthusiasm for art, will create a Silk Road linking the Chinese and Western art markets on the principle of respect and mutual cooperation. The two groups will build a global, diversified and professional exchange platform in the Art Market, which will ultimately promote the sustainable development of the Global Art Market.

Artron's Web: www.artron.com.cn; www.artron.net .

Contact: 400-6690-999

About Artprice:

Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2018/10/bio-2019-whos-who-thierry-ehrmann.pdf ).

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

12 Oct. 2018: Artprice and Artron have just created an "Art Media Mogul":

Video: https://vimeo.com/296010836

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label)Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2017 published last March 2018: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2017

Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2017 - free access at: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2017

Artprice's press releases:

http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Artmarket News:

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom & https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom & https://plus.google.com/+artpricedotcom/posts

http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/

Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video , which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaos:

http://goo.gl/zJssd

https://vimeo.com/124643720

The Contemporary Art Museum The Abode of Chaos on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999

Contact: ir@artprice.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56362-artprice-artron-december-2018-en.pdf