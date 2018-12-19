Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $2bn Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market

LONDON, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Application (Transportation, Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Packaging, Others), by Battery Type (Lead, Nickel-Based, Lithium-Ion, Others), by Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, Others), by Type (Unit Load Carrier, Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck, Assembly Line Vehicle, Others) and by Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Vision Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Others) PLUS Profiles of the Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The Industry 4.0 trend has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $2bn AGV sector is expected to flourish in the next few years because of the growing demand for automation in the material handling process and also because the increased adoption of IoT is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 334 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in the AGV market

• Global AGV market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• AGV Market forecasts and analysis by Application from 2019-2029

• Transportation AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Distribution AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Storage AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Assembly AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Packaging AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Other Applications AGV forecast 2019-2029

• AGV Market forecasts and analysis by Battery Type from 2019-2029

• Lead AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Nickel-Based AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Lithium-Ion AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Other Battery Types AGV forecast 2019-2029

• AGV Market forecasts and analysis by Industry from 2019-2029

• Automotive AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Manufacturing AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Food & Beverage AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Aerospace AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Healthcare AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Logistics AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Retail AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Other Industries AGV forecast 2019-2029

• AGV Market forecasts and analysis by Type from 2019-2029

• Unit Load Carrier AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Forklift Truck AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Tow Vehicle AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Pallet Truck AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Assembly Line Vehicle AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Other Types AGV forecast 2019-2029

• AGV Market forecasts and analysis by Navigation Technology from 2019-2029

• Laser Guidance AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Magnetic Guidance AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Vision Guidance AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Inductive Guidance AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Optical Tape Guidance AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Other Navigation Technology's AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Regional and Leading National AGV market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• North America

• US AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Canada AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Europe

• UK AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Germany AGV forecast 2019-2029

• France AGV forecast 20190-2029

• Rest of Europe AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific

• South Korea AGV forecast 2019-2029

• China AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Japan AGV forecast 2019-2029

• India AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Australia AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World

• South America AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Africa AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East AGV forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the AGV industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Manufacturing companies

• Automotive OEMs

• Aerospace companies

• Logistics companies

• Retail companies

• Autonomous vehicle specialists

• Material handling companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

