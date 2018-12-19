

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose in cautious trade on Wednesday after Italy's populist government reportedly reached an informal agreement with Brussels over its budget.



Traders also awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the path for future rate hikes.



The U.S central bank is expected to sound a bit more dovish after raising rates by 25 basis points later in the day.



The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are likely to maintain status quo when they review their monetary policies on Thursday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.15 percent at 340.90 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.7 percent.



Reinsurance company Swiss Re rose 1 percent. The company has estimated that natural catastrophes and man-made disasters will cost the insurance industry around $79 billion in 2018.



French drug giant Sanofi advanced 0.6 percent. The company said it would transfer the listing of its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market effective December 31, 2018, after market close.



Volkswagen advanced 1.5 percent in Frankfurt. The U.S. Justice Department said that Volkswagen supplier IAV GmbH has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $35 million fine for its role in the German auto giant's emissions-cheating scheme.



Consumer-electronics retailer Ceconomy plunged 10 percent after scrapping dividend and giving downbeat forecast for 2018/19.



GlaxoSmithKline Plc shares soared over 7 percent in London after the company agreed to combine its consumer healthcare business with Pfizer Inc.



Gambling operator GVC Holdings jumped 4.2 percent. The company noted that the U.K. government has enacted the cut in B2 gaming machine maximum staking levels to 2 pounds.



Royal Mail, which issued a shock profit warning in October, lost 2.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX