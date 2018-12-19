Electric Heater Sales to Ride the Coattails of Efficiency-based Efforts, Finds Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new Fact.MR study opines that electric heaters will continue to gain increased palpability worldwide as an energy-efficient alternative to gas heaters. Government policies that mandate Energy Performance Certificate for new homes, and rising consumer awareness about efficient and clean heating systems to realize sustainability, continue to uphold demand and sales of electric heaters.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg )

As tropical and sub-tropical regions become increasingly affluent, industrial, and urban, consumer demand for energy to meet thermal comfort is witnessing a significant rise. Growing population density in high temperature areas hints at increased air-conditioning usage, which in turn has been driving peak demand for electricity. This has further led the sales of electric resistive heaters in sub-tropical cities, potentially resulting in additional electricity generation and supply concerns.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1027

Industrial Demand for Electric Heaters to Remain Significant

Electric heaters have witnessed permeation in the residential as well as commercial sectors, however recent years have witnessed a relative demand dominance from the latter. Industrial manufacturing processes often require high temperatures for successful operations in electric heater-dependent applications.

Electric heater seek extensive adoption across various industrial verticals as they can attain high temperatures with more precise, ease and speed, which in turn suit well for heavy-duty operations. Additionally, eco-friendly and noise-deprived functions of electric heaters has been deemed effective for use in large product runs. On the contrary, significant energy costs incurred by use of electric heaters compared to gas-based counterparts continues to remain a major concern among manufacturers and end-users alike.

Future Opportunities Abundant for Electric Heater

Domestic heating accounts for significant fraction of the total carbon emissions worldwide, nearly half in the U.S. alone. Governments across the globe are paving routes to position themselves as low carbon economy, which in turn alludes the shift of transport and industrial operations toward electric power. This is a key factor driving developments and demand for electric heater worldwide.

Browse Full Report on Electric Heater Market with TOC-https://www.factmr.com/report/1027/high-voltage-electric-heater-market

Continues de-carbonization of the grid electricity, solutions such as direct acting heating and heat pumps are increasingly being deemed appropriate technologies for use in new construction. Standard assessment procedure and energy performance certificate have been keeping adoption of electric heaters in check owing to current way of grid electricity production in coal- or gas-fired power stations.

Reducing carbon content in the grid electricity via increasing number of wind farms, investments in nuclear power stations, and focusing on adoption of carbon capture & storage technologies are key areas where governments across the globe are placing higher emphasis. In line with de-carbonization of grid electricity, adoption of direct acting electric heater will aid in achieving reduction in CO2 emissions as those from A-rated gas boilers.

Smart Electric Heaters Gain Ground in Line with Smart Homes

Smart homes have gained increased palpability worldwide, particularly in regions with high economic vigor such as the U.S. and the U.K. Regular branding and advertising of the smart home-associated products such as smart washing machines, smart speakers, and smart plugs by online retailers have further been underpinning the popularity of smart homes as a consequence. In line with the trend, electric heater manufacturers are continuously putting efforts for the development of innovative designs of electric radiators and heaters for being smart home-ready.

Electric heaters that enable consumers to control their central heating system's operation and its mode of operation are now being introduced into the market. The range of smart home-ready electric heaters being introduced into the market are designed to blend with all types of décor, including latest innovations that feature low energy consumption and enhance heating comfort.

Ask Our Industry Expert for more Insights on Electric Heater Market -https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1027

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at - https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/