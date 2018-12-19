Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Colter programme update

19 December 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Update on Colter well programme

Andalas Energy and Power PLC, is pleased to report that Corallian Energy Limited ("Corallian"), the Exploration Operator for Licence P1918, has informed the joint venture partners that the Ensco 72 rig has commenced mobilisation to the Wick drilling location.

This milestone represents the commencement of the planned two well programme, as announced on 13 November 2018, that will include Colter (in which Andalas has an 8% interest) which is now scheduled to be drilled in Q1 2019. Andalas will provide further updates on the Colter well programme in the new year.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

