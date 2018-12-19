sprite-preloader
Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Colter programme update

London, December 19

19 December 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Update on Colter well programme

Andalas Energy and Power PLC, is pleased to report that Corallian Energy Limited ("Corallian"), the Exploration Operator for Licence P1918, has informed the joint venture partners that the Ensco 72 rig has commenced mobilisation to the Wick drilling location.

This milestone represents the commencement of the planned two well programme, as announced on 13 November 2018, that will include Colter (in which Andalas has an 8% interest) which is now scheduled to be drilled in Q1 2019. Andalas will provide further updates on the Colter well programme in the new year.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Simon GorringeAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2965 5800
Roland Cornish/ James BiddleBeaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)		Tel: +44 20 7628 3396
Colin Rowbury
Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 207 399 9427
Christian DennisOptiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 3411 1881
Stefania BarbaglioCassiopeia Services Limited (Public Relations)Stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

