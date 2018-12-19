Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.36p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 342.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.96p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---