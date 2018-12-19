Price f(x), the global leader in cloud pricing software, has raised €25 million in Series B funding. Leading the round are Digital Partners, a leading European B2B technology growth investor, and Bain Company, one of the world's top management consulting firms. The Series A investors, Prague-based Credo Ventures and London-based Talis Capital, also participated in the round.

Established in 2011 in Munich, Price f(x) provides a modular SaaS solution for Price Optimization, Management (PO&M) and Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) for enterprises of any size, based on the latest in native cloud architecture. The company currently serves over 80 global, blue-chip B2B and B2C customers across a variety of industries, including Robert Bosch, SchneiderElectric, Owens-Illinois, Iron Mountain and Sonoco. Price f(x) has also developed a strong partner ecosystem with leading global technology, consulting and integration providers-including Bain Company and SAP-enabling a best-in-class service offering, which helps customers realize a fast time-to-value on their pricing projects.

"Price f(x) has become the leading SaaS pricing solution provider on the market through its customer centric approach and by offering a feature-rich, highly flexible pricing tool that is also risk free and fast to implement," said Marcin Cichon, CEO and co-Founder of Price f(x). "Our success is based on the continued satisfaction and loyalty of our customers. This new funding will allow us to help even more businesses to thrive by further expanding our existing platform capabilities and also introducing a new product offering for the SME market segment."

"We have been very impressed by what Marcin and his team have achieved to date and see a huge growth opportunity ahead for Price f(x). They have built a world-class product, driven by a relentless customer focus, and we believe they are set to become the global market leader in pricing software. We are proud and excited to co-lead this round with Bain Company and support Price f(x) in this next stage of growth", said Axel Krieger, Founding Partner at Digital Partners.

Earlier this year, Bain Company and Price f(x) announced a partnership to develop the Bain Pricing Navigator, offering Bain Company clients a powerful, industry-leading software tool. The solution enables customers to continuously assess and adjust pricing based on their company's performance by leveraging real-time dashboards, proprietary insights and templates, as well as integration with CRM and ERP systems.

"For most companies, pricing is the single most effective lever to boost earnings," said Ron Kermisch, Bain Company's global pricing leader. "Yet many companies leave money on the table because they do not set the best price or ensure customers actually pay the price they have determined. Bain Company sees investing in Price f(x) as a great opportunity to help Price f(x) to become the de-facto standard in pricing and with that to be also the best-of-breed competitive weapon for Bain's clients, to stay at the cutting edge of pricing."

Over the last decade, Bain Company has developed a deep understanding of pricing strategy and a proven track record of results, working with B2B and B2C companies globally across industries. A Bain Company survey of more than 1,700 pricing decision-makers found that 70 percent of companies believe pricing is a top management priority. However, more than half of respondents conclude that management has insufficient visibility into pricing decisions. Furthermore, fewer than 20 percent of the companies surveyed have appropriate tools and dashboards to improve pricing decisions.

Ondrej Bartos, Co-Founder Managing Partner at Credo Ventures said, "Since investing in Price f(x) alongside Talis Capital in 2016, it's been exciting to see the company close in on their vision to become the leader in price optimization software solutions. The energy and resilience demonstrated by Marcin and his team is what makes truly successful companies and we are grateful to be part of their journey."

Price f(x) is a member of the Bain Alliance Ecosystem a network of best-of-breed partnerships with complementary tool, technology, and service providers that accelerates delivery of breakthrough client results. Through the Bain Alliance Ecosystem, Bain Company clients have access to relevant new capabilities, enabling faster assimilation of new ideas, skills, and ways of working.

About Price f(x)

Established in 2011 in Germany, Price f(x) AG is the provider of a full suite of price management and CPQ SaaS solution based on latest native cloud architecture, offering broad and flexible support to the entire price management closed loop cycle of Price Strategy, Controlling, Setting and Realization. The solution is suitable for B2B and B2C as well as for any industry, any size of business and geographical location. Price f(x)'s vision is to remain the leading SaaS pricing and CPQ platform provider through offering easy to use, fast to implement, flexible to adapt, risk free and inexpensive, comprehensive solutions. Price f(x)'s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For more information please visit: www.pricefx.com.

About Digital Partners

Digital Partners is a leading technology growth equity investor focused on European and US technology companies with €350 million assets under management. Digital aims to support ambitious entrepreneurs build global technology companies, providing them with strategic advice and long-term financial support to help them define and execute their growth plans. The fund focuses exclusively on B2B technology companies and leverages a deep corporate network to help portfolio companies access new markets and build new partnerships. For more information please visit: http://www.dplus.partners.

About Bain Company, Inc.

Bain Company is the management consulting firm that the world's business leaders come to when they want results. Bain advises clients on strategy, operations, information technology, organization, private equity, digital transformation and strategy, and mergers and acquisition, developing practical insights that clients act on and transferring skills that make change stick. The firm aligns its incentives with clients by linking its fees to their results. Bain clients have outperformed the stock market 4 to 1. Founded in 1973, Bain has 57 offices in 36 countries, and its deep expertise and client roster cross every industry and economic sector. For more information visit: www.bain.com. Follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005264/en/

Contacts:

Price f(x)

Marcin Cichon CEO

+49 (0) 180 5-7742339

info@pricefx.eu