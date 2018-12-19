Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront Group announces Head of M&A

PRESS RELEASE

December 19, 2018

Stillfront Group announces Head of M&A

Stillfront Group, a market leader in 'free to play' online strategy games, today announces that Marina Andersson has been appointed as Head of M&A and will be part of the Group's management team.

Marina has close to 20 years track record of investment banking and M&A. She has extensive competence within strategic and financial advisory, deal generation, buy and sell side M&A project management, financial analysis, due diligence and company valuation. Former positions include: Director at Deloitte's Corporate Finance Advisory team, Director at ICECAPITAL Securities, Associate Partner and Investment Manager at Deseven, M&A Analyst at Carnegie. She holds two Master degrees from Stockholm University and Russian Herzen State Pedagogical University.

"Acquisitions are a crucial part of Stillfront's business strategy and we are very pleased with the appointment of Marina Andersson. Marina's breadth of experience and professionalism will be a great asset in continuing to drive our growth strategy and this recruitment signals our commitment to further growth", says Jörgen Larsson, CEO of Stillfront Group.

"Stillfront has been successful in acquiring, developing and growing game studios with global reach and an established track record of generating value. I look forward to building on the already successful M&A track record and bringing Stillfront's practice to even greater heights", comments Marina Andersson.

Marina Andersson will assume her position in the first quarter of 2019.

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through ten near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany, Goodgame Studios in Germany, Imperia Online, Bulgaria and Playa Games, Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios. Imperia Online, is an MMO strategy game published on both browser and mobile platforms by Imperia Online.

