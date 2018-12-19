The Fourth Tour of the International Team "Follow Up Siberia!" Has Visited Altai

MOSCOW, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The fourth tour of the "Follow Up Siberia!" international cross-cultural project took place in Belokurikha, Altai region of Russia on December 13-17, 2018. Seven bloggers from six countries visited this territory at the initiative of mining and metallurgical company Nornickel - the General partner of the XXIX Winter Universiade 2019 in Krasnoyarsk.

The program "Follow Up Siberia!" is based on a global contest "Part of Siberia in my area", aimed to find similarities between the place where the participants live and Siberia. More than 900 people from all around the world took part in the fourth tour contest. Bloggers won a trip to Altai, where they could make their opinion about the region.

The winners were:

- blogger Frank Coronado (Mexico);

- student Stefanos Addimando (Greece)

- photographer Stefano Ferro (Australia);

- Instagram-blogger Gemma Baker (England);

- photographer Jörg Nicht (Germany);

- journalist Natalie Deduk and photographer Robson Cadore (Brazil).

The aim of the tour of the project was to introduce to the foreign participants authentic and modern Siberia. The team visited natural sights of Altai, took part in the ethnic musical instruments master-class and visited the Russian bath (banya). International participants went downhill skiing and snowboarding and explored the neighborhood on snowmobiles. They met locals to get a comprehensive understanding of the region.

The participants' perceptions of Siberia were shared in the official accounts of the project in social media and on the tour members' accounts. As a result, the team members became ambassadors of Siberia.

Reference:

Nornickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The Company is the General Partner of the 29th Winter Universiade Krasnoyarsk 2019, partner of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Olympic Team, Russian National Football Team and Russian Football Union, Russian Football Association, Russian Curling Federation and WCT Arctic Curling Cup in Dudinka, etc.

Universiade is an international sports competition held among students 17 to 25 years old under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

"Follow Up Siberia!" is a digital cross-cultural project centered on an international online contest which started one year prior to the Winter Universiade 2019 and will last until its closing in March 2019. For more info please visit followupsiberia.com.