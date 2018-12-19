NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 18 December 2018 were: 163.01p Capital only 163.99p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 07 December 2018, the Company has 69,299,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,062,261 which are held in treasury.