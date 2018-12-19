At an event held in Paris, more than a dozen European Ministers of Economic Affairs have released a joint statement setting out the next steps to turn Europe into an industrial hub for large-scale battery cell production. The role of SMEs and competition was highlighted repeatedly in the statement. Additionally, European cells that should be supported in the future should provide a degree of innovation in terms of raw material use and sustainability and recyclability, indicating a turn-away from traditional lithium-ion.European ministers of Economic Affairs met in Paris at the Friends of Industry ...

