Rsam Named a 2018 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions GRC Platforms Market

Rsam, a leading provider of GRC solutions, announced today that it has been named a 2018 Technology Leader in the global GRC platforms market for the second consecutive year by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The research, "Market Outlook: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platform, 2018-2023, Worldwide", provides a detailed analysis of GRC platform market. Per the report, "Rsam offers an integrated and configurable GRC platform with an adaptive framework suitable for a wide range of GRC applications, industry specific solutions, and compliance requirements."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix, included in the report, provides a visual representation on vendor rank against their competitors, with respect to various performance parameters based on the category of technology excellence and customer impact.

"Today's organizations are faced with ever-increasing complexity in the operations and ecosystems that impact their risk posture. We continue our focus on offering integrated risk management solutions that provide measurable value in managing those complexities and are thrilled to again be recognized as a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Vivek Shivananda, CEO of Rsam.

In their analysis, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions provides strategic information for users in evaluating different vendors capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. The research includes an in-depth analysis of major GRC Platform vendors evaluating their platform capabilities, market presence, and overall value proposition.

About Rsam

Rsam, a market leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management (GRC), helps organizations achieve their business objectives by overcoming the daily challenges of integrated risk management through innovative technology. Adaptability and extensibility are core to the DNA of our software platform, which has fundamentally changed the way the industry approaches GRC, Security Operations, and Vendor Risk Management. Recognized for innovation in architecture, automation, and integration capabilities, Rsam empowers organizations throughout their GRC journey to demonstrate value quickly, maintain control, and adapt to change without the time, cost, or resources typically associated with GRC/IRM initiatives.

About Quadrant KnowledgeSolutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverable are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

