Electronic Camera Stabilizers Market Size Worth $12.20 Billion By 2025: Hexa Research

The global electronic camera stabilizers market is expected to reach USD 12.20 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025. Demand for these products is slated to rise in the coming years owing to increase in usage of camera stabilizers in movie and entertainment, sports, professional photography, underwater travel, and sports industries.

The movie industry is considered to be one of the largest and most lucrative categories in the global entertainment sector. The industry has been producing a number of movies annually, Hollywood being the largest contributing film industry in the world. The China film industry is one of the largest film industries globally, churning out a revenue of about USD 6.6 billion in 2016. This promising outlook of the film and entertainment industry is expected to drive demand for electronic camera stabilizers to attain perfect shots and videos.

In the current scenario, although sales of DSLRs are declining, the market still offers lucrative opportunities for the application of stabilizers. Professionals associated with wildlife, travel, and tourism photography constitute potential consumers of DSLRs. Some of the prominent and most widely used stabilizers suitable for professionals are ROXANT PRO, ZHiyun Crane 2 2017 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal, and Glidecam HD-2000 Handheld stabilizer.

Manufacturers of electronic camera stabilizers are focusing primarily on developing compact and compatible devices to support technologically advanced cameras used in various application areas. Entertainment production houses and sports media houses use cinema and action cameras that require high quality and efficient stabilizers such as sliders, motion controllers, gimbals, and motor heads with high brand loyalty. This is primarily due to reliability factors in terms of quality and features configured in the products.

With continuous technological developments, manufacturers are focusing on advanced technical integrations to make stabilizers suitable for all types of cameras. ZHIYUN, a Chinese manufacturer, recently showcased its range of camera stabilizers: flagship camera stabilizer Crane 2, Crane Plus, and action camera stabilizers that feature great stability and innovative and compact design.

The Europe electronic camera stabilizers market was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025. U.K., Germany, and Russia are some of the leading countries contributing to Europe's prominent market share. In 2017, the U.K. TV and film industry revenue grew by 11.0% from 2016. With emerging technologies, European filmmakers have increased their budgets. The video streaming industry in Europe is increasing at 2.9% and average revenue per user is currently USD 39.49. The growth of the video streaming industry will have a positive impact on the regional market for electronic camera stabilizers.

Hexa Research has segmented the global electronic camera stabilizers market report based on equipment, application and region:-

Segmentation by Equipment Camera Sliders Motor Heads Motion Controllers Other Equipment



Segmentation by Application Cinema Cameras Action Cameras DSLRs Underwater Cameras



Segmentation by Region



• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• India

• China

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed: Glidecam Industries, Inc. Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd. Flyfilms Shape Letus Corporation Ikan Corporation Tilta Inc. Opteka DJI Edelkrone Rhino Benro E-Image Kessler Zhiyun-Tech Feiyu FreeFly Syrp Hohem



