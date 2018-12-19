

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced its 2019 financial guidance, updated certain elements of its 2018 guidance and 2020 minimum financial expectations. It announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.



The company now expects 2018 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.85, compared to the prior outlook of $3.04 to $3.09. On a non-GAAP basis, the company has reaffirmed 2018 earnings per share to be in the range of $5.55 to $5.60. The company still expects annual revenue to be in the range of $24.3 billion to $24.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.58 per share and revenues of $24.43 billion for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Lilly expects to divest its remaining ownership in Elanco through a tax-efficient transaction within one year of Elanco's initial public offering, and will restate 2019 financial guidance at that time to reflect Elanco as discontinued operations.



Earnings per share for 2019 are expected to be in the range of $5.52 to $5.62 on a reported basis and $5.90 to $6.00 on a non-GAAP basis. The company anticipates 2019 revenue between $25.3 billion and $25.8 billion. Revenue growth is expected to be driven by volume from newer medicines including Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, Cyramza, Olumiant and Lartruvo. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2019 earnings of $5.82 per share on annual revenues of $24.77 billion.



The company has revised its 2020 minimum financial expectations and now expects at least 6 percent compound annual revenue growth from 2015 to 2020 for the full company, and at least 7 percent compound annual revenue growth for the human pharmaceutical business.



Eli Lilly announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend. The dividend for the first quarter of 2019 will be $0.645 per share on outstanding common stock. This raises the annual indicated rate to $2.58 per share. The dividend is payable March 8, 2019, to shareholders of record at of the close of business on February 15, 2019.



At a meeting today with the investment community, Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Laboratories, highlighted recent advancements that the company has made to improve R&D productivity and create new medicines.



The company said it is reshaping its drug discovery engine, with the dual goal of decreasing the time from target identification to clinical testing to approximately three years, while also increasing the use of externally-derived innovation to access novel targets, modalities and discovery tools.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX