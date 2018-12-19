TownNews Extends Blackbird Adoption with Block Communications Deployment

NEW YORK and LONDON, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the developer and seller of Blackbird, the workstation experience in the cloud, has announced that TownNews has extended its adoption of Blackbird with its recent deployment by Block Communications.

Block Communications, owner and operator of TV stations in Illinois and Ohio, has broadened its relationship with TownNews, which has provided video and OTT services to Kentucky TV station, WDRB, since January this year. Two further TV stations, WAND out of Decatur, Illinois and WLIO based in Lima, Ohio will launch TownNews Field59 VMS and OTT services this month increasing the total count of broadcast properties using the TownNews suite to nearly 50.

Blackbird gives TownNews' partners the power to rapidly access, navigate and manipulate video content no matter their location. When paired with the Field59 VMS, news stories can be delivered with unprecedented speed and control using Blackbird Forte's browser-based enrichment, editorial and publishing tools. In June of this year, Forbidden announced that one of TownNews' major partners was using Blackbird to deliver news content across multiple platforms to towns and cities in 11 states across the US.

"Block Communications will be benefiting from one of the fastest real-time digital video editing tools available," said Derek Gebler, TownNews VP of Broadcast and Video. "Combining Blackbird with the TownNews Field59 VMS creates a powerful all-in-one video capturing, editing, and management tool for broadcasters that need their content published fast."

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "These fantastic contract wins by TownNews show how popular our combined solution is with news networks distribution across quickly growing digital outlets. It's also further encouragement that Blackbird's OEM model is gaining serious traction in North America setting us up for further growth in 2019."

For more information about Blackbird visit: www.blackbird.video

About TownNews

TownNews equips local media organizations with the digital services and guidance to transform their business models and flourish in the digital age. Our tools and expertise in print, digital, video, OTT and advertising enable forward-thinking media organizations in dynamic markets to efficiently engage their audiences, increase security and grow revenue.

Fueled by a passion for local media and a 30-year proven track record of success, more than 1,700 news organizations have benefited from the platform and tools we've built specifically for the media industry to thrive.



About Forbidden Technologies plc



Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT - www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000.

Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using its patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, eSports live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and results in much more effective monetization.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.