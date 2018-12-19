

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi-Aventis Groupe (SNYNF, SNY) announced the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Dengvaxia, the company's dengue vaccine. The marketing authorization follows the October 18, 2018, recommendation by the CHMP to approve use of the dengue vaccine in European endemic areas. Dengvaxia will be available in Europe to prevent dengue disease in individuals 9-45 years of age.



Dengvaxia is approved for use in several endemic countries in Latin America and Asia. The vaccine is currently under priority review by the US FDA.



