Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for urologic conditions, today announced chief executive officer Keith A. Katkin is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

A live, audio webcast for this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Urovant website at http://ir.urovant.com for approximately three months.

For institutional investors and financial analysts interested in learning more about Urovant, the company invites you to save the date for Urovant's first R&D Day to be held February 7, 2019 in New York. Learn more or register here.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant's second product candidate, hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.urovant.com.

