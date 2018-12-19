Contact Lenses Market to Grow Steady at 4.9% CAGR to 2023, Globally- ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report aims at estimating Contact Lenses market size and future growth potential across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, delivery technique, application, vertical, and region. Study covers market the enterprise video market across segments.

Global contact lenses market is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 7.2 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2023. Growing prevalence of myopia, growing geriatric population, & increasing preference for contact lenses over prescription eyeglasses are major factors driving growth of this market. Supply side is characterized by advancements in technology and diverse application industries.

Contact lenses market comprises several stakeholders such as raw material suppliers, processors, end-product manufacturers, distributors and suppliers, and regulatory organizations in the supply chain. Demand side of this market is characterized by the development of public hospitals & clinics, private ophthalmic clinics, research institutes, and ophthalmic laboratories.

Report analyzes market by product type (including model, design, material, color variation, and application), distribution channel, and region. On basis of design, market is classified into spherical, toric, multifocal/bifocal, monovision, & cosmetic contact lens. In 2018, spherical contact lenses accounted for largest market share due to higher adoption of these lenses by optometrists and patients to treat myopia (nearsightedness) or hyperopia (farsightedness).

Prominent players in contact lenses market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Alcon, Inc. (US), CooperVision, Inc. (US), and Bausch + Lomb (US), Carl Zeiss Meditech AG (Germany), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Essilor Group (France), SEED Co., Ltd. (Japan), Menicon Co., Ltd. (Japan), and BenQ Materials Corporation (Taiwan).

Emerging countries such as China & India is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rapidly developing healthcare industry in China & India, growth in aging population, rising prevalence of myopia, rising per capita income, increasing investments in these countries by key market players, expansion of private-sector hospitals & clinics to rural areas, availability of low-cost labor for manufacturing, presence of a favorable regulatory environment, & emergence of local market players with offerings of low priced contact lenses.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1-35%, Tier 2-40% and Tier 3-25%

By Designation - C-level-35%, Director Level-45%, Others-20%

By Region - North America -27%, Europe -26%, AsiaPacific-29.0%, Rest of the World-18%

Report analyzes various types of contact lenses and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the contact lenses market for different segments such as product type (model, design, material, color variation, and application), distribution channel, and region. Report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

