DOGTV Moves its Broadcast Kennel to Amagi Cloud Platform

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that DOGTV, the world's first television network that is made specially for dogs, has chosen Amagi to manage its global broadcast operations. DOGTV has a global footprint across the U.S., South Korea, LatAm and Europe as well as Direct-to-Consumer subscription worldwide app.

Central to Amagi managed services is its award-winning cloud playout platform, CLOUDPORT. From content ingest to scheduling, playout, delivery and monitoring, Amagi has created a cloud-led 24x7 service framework that is highly flexible and transparent.

"Now, we always have a full view and control of our broadcast operations even when Amagi is managing the day-to-day playout and delivery workflows," said Omri Uzrad, COO, DOGTV. "Amagi gives us the flexibility to scale our operations cost-effectively - be it on digital, satellite or cable. A clear orientation towards service quality with 24x7 service layers and industry-leading SLAs from Amagi has allowed us to focus on content creation and research rather than getting distracted by operational challenges."

Leveraging its CLOUDPORT advanced playout solution that is built on the cloud infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amagi is able to centrally manage the entire playout, and create separate feeds for distribution. Amagi provides a fully managed service encompassing playout, management and multi-mode delivery including satellite, fiber and IP delivery to different platforms across the globe.

"DOGTV is a one-of-its-kind TV network that has a huge potential for global expansion, insulated by geographical and language barriers. It's imperative that they be supported by a service provider who can scale their operations on demand, test new markets cost-effectively, and stay at the forefront of broadcast technology innovation," said Deepakjit Singh, CEO, Amagi. "We are truly delighted to be the chosen partner for DOGTV. Given their world of ad-free content, it's critical that operational efficiencies make a conscious contribution to DOGTV's bottom-line. It would be our goal to deliver that service excellence and cost benefits throughout this partnership," added Deepakjit Singh.

Amagi has deployments in 40+ countries and delivers more than 160 channels to audiences worldwide. In addition to DOGTV, Amagi clients include industry heavyweights such as Turner Broadcasting, Viceland, Discovery, Viacom18, Quest TV, Cinedigm, TYT Network, Zee TV, B4U Network and more.

Amagi is the world's leading cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 3,000+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

