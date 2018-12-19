CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Symbility Solutions Inc. (Symbility).

The acquisition of Symbility, previously announced in October of this year, was completed on December 18, 2018. Symbility is a leading global provider of cloud-based property claims workflow solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry. The acquisition expands the Company's insurance and international footprint.

"The acquisition of Symbility further progresses our long-term strategic plan by adding scale to our Insurance Spatial businesses and international footprint," said Frank Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoreLogic.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The Company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed solutions. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

