Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announces a partnership with the eLearning innovator, OpenSesame, to offer over 500 self-study courses from the CCH CPELink catalog to OpenSesame customers. This partnership enables tax and accounting professionals in the corporate, finance, and banking segments to access the CPE courses that meet the mandatory National Association of State Board of Accountancy's Quality Assurance Services (QAS) requirements, through a self-study learning environment.

"Financial services and banking industry organizations leverage OpenSesame to keep their in-house accounting teams current with the latest regulations and best practices," said Spencer Thornton, VP of Curation, OpenSesame. "By partnering with Wolters Kluwer, our customers can access the knowledge of Wolters Kluwer experts to keep their teams compliant with NASBA requirements."

Over 500 self-study courses are being offered in a wide range of subject areas. CCH CPELink self-study courses are easy to use, interactive and mobile friendly, and allow professionals to work through the courses at their own pace. Self-study courses include the option to download materials, including final exam questions, unlimited attempts to complete the final exam, instant grading and certificate of completion, and one-year access to complete the course.

Courses include:

Reviewing Partnership Agreements to Identify Key Tax Issues

Regulatory Ethics for CPAs: Code of Professional Conduct

263A: Taxpayers and Costs Subject to the UNICAP Rules under Code Sec. 263A

"We're excited to bring a full spectrum of high quality accounting and finance courses to OpenSesame's customers whose employees need to be just as knowledgeable and prepared as the professional firms that service them," said Frans Klaassen, EVP and GM, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, US Research Learning.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY). For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps companies develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them seamlessly with your LMS, to increasing utilization and continuously improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. For more information, visit www.OpenSesame.com.

