

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Canadian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The loonie strengthened to 1.3434 against the greenback, from an early low of 1.3482.



The loonie bounced off to 1.5313 against the euro and 83.63 against the yen, from early near a 5-month low of 1.5377 and near a 6-month low of 83.34, respectively.



Against the aussie, the loonie edged up to 0.9655, off an early near a 2-week low of 0.9703.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 1.32 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen and 0.94 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX