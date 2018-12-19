Evotec AG increases its profitability guidance for 2018

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2018 / Evotec AG (FSE: EVT), (XETRA: EVT) (MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that it increases its profitability guidance for the current year after completing its latest financial evaluation.

The Company now expects adjusted Group EBITDA* to increase by more than 45% (previously: Improve by approx. 30%) in 2018 compared to last year (2017: EUR 58.4 m). This mainly results from Evotec's strong business performance leading to increased margin contribution, important scientific milestone achievements in the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as increased other operating income due to e.g. research & development ("R&D") tax credits in the second half of 2018.

All other elements of the Company's financial guidance are confirmed.

*(EBITDA excludes contingent considerations, income from bargain purchase and impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as well as the total non-operating result)



