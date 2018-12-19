Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2018) -New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kelly Earle to the board of directors of the Company. Ms. Earle replaces Charles Hethey, who has resigned as a director. A geologist with a CPIR (Certified Professional in Investor Relations) designation, Ms. Earle held a position from 2013 - 2015 as the Investor Relations Manager for Vancouver-based Aegean Metals Group. Ms. Earle's appointment to the board of directors follows the appointment of César López to the board to replace Gunther Roehlig upon his resignation earlier this month.

Presently Vice President of Communications for Skeena Resources Ltd., a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on the development of prospective precious and base metal properties in northwest BC, Ms. Earle has assisted with over $50M of capital raises since 2015. Prior to this, Ms. Earle founded K. Earle Consulting in 2013, a private firm specializing in investor relation and corporate development services for junior mining and technology companies. A former field geologist for Hunter Dickenson Inc., Ms. Earle served as the analyst and field geologist at the Gibraltar Mine outside Williams Lake, BC. An Advisory Board Chair for US-based CASERM (Centre for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models), a new Industry-University Cooperative Research Centre between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech, Ms. Earle is also a founding member and Advisor of the BC RMA (British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance), a regional partnership between First Nations, industry, and provincial government representatives to promote mining investment in the Golden Triangle of northwest BC. Ms. Earle earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia and her CPIR designation from Western University's Ivey School of Business.

"I am delighted to welcome my long-time colleague Kelly Earle to the board of directors," commented César López, President & CEO. "In addition to being a highly talented geologist with a wealth of experience, Kelly understands how forming and maintaining healthy partnerships can help contribute to the overall success of a company."

"César and I have worked together on a number of occassions and I am excited to be on a board of directors that is focused on the emerging energy metals market. I feel that my years of work in investor relations will be a welcome and highly useful addition," added Ms. Earle.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

César López, President & CEO

T: 604.484-1232

E: info@newenergymetals.ca

W: www.newenergymetals.ca

