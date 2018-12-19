Leading Aerospace Entrepreneur Eric C. Anderson Joins SpaceChain's Advisory Board

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceChain, a community-based space platform, announces the addition of Eric C. Anderson as an advisor, advising the team on satellite launches, the development of SpaceChain's operating system, and other aerospace technology.

Anderson is a well-known aerospace engineer and entrepreneur who pioneered the development of the space tourism industry. Since 2001, he has successfully arranged eight missions to the International Space Station (ISS) for privately-funded individuals. Anderson co-founded several organizations including Space Angels Network, Planetary Resources and Space Adventures, the only company to have provided commercial human spaceflight missions to the ISS.

"SpaceChain is pleased to welcome Eric Anderson to the team as our newest advisor. He has rich aerospace experience and insights that will help deepen our collective knowledge and support our development of an open-source, blockchain-based satellite network," said Zee Zheng, co-founder and CEO of SpaceChain.

Anderson joins current SpaceChain advisors Don Tapscott, Jeffrey Manber, Matthew Roszak and Tim Draper, and will work closely with Zheng and co-founder Jeff Garzik.

"I fundamentally believe that more people should have the ability to come in contact with and explore space, which will deliver tremendous value back here on Earth," said Anderson. "This belief coincides with SpaceChain's vision of opening access to space and supporting sustainable commercial space programs, and I look forward to being part of the SpaceChain family."

Anderson served as the CEO of Intentional Software Corporation, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2017. He is Chairman of Booster Fuels, the leading mobile refueling service, and is a Board Member of the XPRIZE Foundation and the Koshka Foundation. He is a Member of the World Economic Forum, and also Chairman Emeritus of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. In 2010, Anderson was selected as an Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" award winner.

# # #

About SpaceChain:

Founded in 2017, SpaceChain is a community-based space platform that combines space and blockchain technologies to build the world's first open-source blockchain-based satellite network, allowing users to develop and run decentralized applications in space.

The SpaceChain operating system will be available to anyone, anywhere in the world, all while remaining secure and immutable through proven blockchain cryptography. In doing so, SpaceChain's vision is to remove barriers and allow a global community to access and collaborate in space. For more information, visit www.spacechain.com.