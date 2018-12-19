Cision Names Valerie Lopez Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) has appointed Valerie Lopez as Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Lopez, who has been with the company since 2000, took on the position this year to lead the creation and delivery of a global diversity and inclusion strategy, shaping the approaches necessary to continue fostering a culture of inclusivity throughout the Cision business worldwide.

"Cision is a global, multicultural organization that recognizes how differences enrich a workplace environment through diverse talent and ideas," said Valerie Lopez. "I look forward to continuing the company's work in this area, building our diversity strategy and shaping new DEI programs as we further expand our workforce worldwide."

Lopez will play an integral role in expanding the reach of Cision's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which foster an inclusive company culture that embraces authenticity, individual differences, and professional development across Cision offices worldwide. Under Valerie's leadership, Cision has seen the growth of several new ERG chapters and initiatives, including EMPOWER, which focuses on female leadership, and PULSE, dedicated to LGBTQ+, PRIDE month and Global Diversity Awareness Month. She is now charged with the launch of a new Multicultural Resource Group with the goal of raising awareness and embracing the multicultural community within Cision's distinct cultural differences that include race, ethnicity and national origin. The mission of the group is to initiate conversations that inspire diverse viewpoints, resulting in colleagues drawing upon each other's unique personal strengths to work toward a common goal.

"Our goal at Cision is to hire, motivate, and develop outstanding, diverse people who work together harmoniously toward common objectives," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "Valerie is an accomplished leader and mentor with strong knowledge of our organization. With her appointment as Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we are reaffirming our commitment to our employees' ongoing development, encouraging them to bring out the best in each other by supporting and creating programs that build upon their knowledge and skills and allow them to excel in their careers."

Prior to her appointment as Vice President of DEI, Lopez most recently served as Vice President of Media Research within the Cision organization. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and Gender Studies from Indiana University Bloomington. She is a Certified Diversity Professional through the Society for Diversity and is a member of the National Diversity Council, the Illinois Diversity Council, the Society for Diversity and the National Association of Asian American Professionals.

