Sprinklr's Social Media Management Platform, Experience Cloud, Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Brands Improve Customer Engagement

Sprinklr's platform analyzes data and bridges data silos across resource management systems, helping brands optimize their digital experience management strategy in the social ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North America social suites market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sprinklr , with the 2018 North America Customer Value Leadership Award for its full-spectrum social customer experience management platform, Experience Cloud. This social media suite supports brands and marketers to enhance the customer experience by creating one-to-one human connections at scale across 26 different social channels, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The platform helps brands consolidate public data from 350 million sources to improve their social engagement, social advertising, and social customer care.

"Sprinklr parses huge volumes of data to offer companies a holistic, 360-degree perspective on the customer experience, aids with macro decisions using Big Data analysis, and eventually builds deeper relationships with consumers," said Aravindh Vanchesan, Industry Manager - Digital Media Practice.at Frost & Sullivan. "With a single platform and codebase, Sprinklr uses listening data to power insights across an organization. The company's solution provides solution clouds for marketing, customer care, research, commerce, and advertising teams with the same integrated view of the customer, thereby out-performing single-purpose solutions."

Bridging data silos across resource management systems, Sprinklr's platform leverages insights across the spectrum of customer touch points, so that brands can deliver a consistent digital experience in the social ecosystem. By offering the only unified platform that provides a consistent user experience, Sprinklr enables coordinated action and transportable insights from one cloud to another. The company's platform uses deep integrations with 25 leading social platforms and all the major legacy customer relationship management systems, allowing brands to create targeted audiences for social marketing and create personalized social customer care at scale.

Another significant innovation from Sprinklr is its Intuition artificial intelligence layer for social listening and customer care functions. Intuition automates workflows to process massive volumes of inbound messages, categorize the content, and route it according to priority and category. With machine learning training, Intuition can recognize customers' comments and sentiments to gain an understanding of their reactions to a brand or a particular location. Moreover, a smart alert feature detects anomalies in user content and messages, recognizing a crisis or peak in mentions based on historical trends.

"In the challenging and rapidly changing social channel landscape, Sprinklr stands out with its dynamic stack built to leverage integrations and comb through petabytes of data daily," noted Vanchesan. "The company already has a presence in 13 countries and can identify and filter 65 languages and provision sentiment analysis in 22 languages. These capabilities, commitment to innovation, and high-speed growth position Sprinklr for further, future global expansion."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers gain from its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sprinklr, Inc.

Sprinklr's mission is to help the world's most valuable brands create happy customers. We do this with the world's #1 social suite, which helps enterprises deliver memorable customer experiences with an integrated suite of Market Research, Customer Care, Social Media Management, and Social Advertising. Headquartered in New York City with 1,300 employees in 22 offices, Sprinklr works with more than 1,500 of the world's most valuable brands, including: Allstate, McDonald's, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nike, Signify, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Santander, SAP, Shell, Verizon, and Visa. Sprinklr's partners include Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Microsoft, and SAP. For more information, visit sprinklr.com or follow us at @sprinklr

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

