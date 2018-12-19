NYC Adopts Smart City Tech with MXProtocol IoT Standard

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2018 / Berlin-based Blockchain non-profit MXC , announced the launch of their "Smart City IoT Standard", the MXProtocol, in New York City in cooperation with MatchX GmbH and Citiesense . The 2019 NYC Smart City Program will see hundreds of Smart Sensors & LPWAN Gateways deployed across the business districts in NYC. These high tech sensors will manage local assets and collect data to optimize waste management by using detailed data to reduce operational cost and decrease traffic congestion; improving local residents' quality of life.

"This is a big day for New Yorkers and for the future of IoT," said MXC Co-Founder Aaron Wagener . "Using the MXProtocol and the insights of Citiesense we're significantly increasing data reach and efficiency, ultimately improving the lives of all citizens throughout the city."

"Data has the potential to massively improve efficiency and reduce our environmental impact around the globe," said Starling Childs , CEO of Citiesense. "By incorporating the LPWAN standard, we're ensuring that data is transmitted both reliably and efficiently."

"LPWAN is the most energy efficient and reliable technology for wireless transmissions in smart cities," said Xin Hu, CEO of MatchX. "This joint partnership will function as the model for future smart city integrations."

2019 is expected to usher in a "new wave" in Blockchain technology, with a clear focus on integration and real-world implementation. With more international cities expected to roll out throughout 2019, MXC is focusing on giving Blockchain a true purpose within the IoT world.

The MXC Foundation is a purpose-built non-profit with the mission to inspire fast, efficient, decentralized data exchanges using LPWAN and Blockchain technology. The MXC team believes that MXC paired with LPWAN is the next step in the fourth industrial revolution, creating a Smart City Standard for the Future of IoT.

