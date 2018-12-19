Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-19 / 14:04 Neubiberg, 19 December 2018 - "me4 green energy infrastructure", a special fund launched by maxwell and offered exclusively by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), has completed the first closing for institutional investors and will directly acquire the first wind power plant in Germany. The targeted size of the fund is EUR 100 million. The special fund, also called "Wind 1", benefits from the technical expertise of Encavis Asset Management AG, which, in its capacity as investment adviser of the fund, is primarily responsible for asset sourcing and operation of the renewable energy plant. The energy consultant and initiator of the fund, J.C. Maxwell + Company GmbH, is a member of the Sourcing Committee and ensures compliance with the strict investment criteria, according to which the investments must be classified as "Qualified Infrastructure (QI)" in accordance with Solvency II. Following this first investment, a second closing is scheduled already for the first quarter of 2019, with further investments planned in wind parks in Germany and France. *About Encavis Asset Management AG:* Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors customised portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energy sources. The company has been investing successfully in this sector since 2006, acquiring for institutional investors more than 40 plants with a generating capacity of around 430 MW. The company covers the entire value chain from asset sourcing to operational management of the plants. Encavis Asset Management AG is a fully owned subsidiary of Encavis AG and, as part of the Encavis Group, profits from the latter's many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of Europe's leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy sources. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group is currently more than 1.9 gigawatts (GW). The environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) achievements of Encavis AG have been rated by ISS-oekom, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and were awarded the ISS-oekom's Prime Label. More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com [1]. *Contact:* *Encavis Asset Management AG* Tanja Van den Wouwer Head of Marketing & Client Relations Manager Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025 Email: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com End of Media Release Issuer: Encavis Asset Management AG 2018-12-19 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 760253 2018-12-19 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d58f3f8708e999dbbdcc7231a025c101&application_id=760253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2018 08:04 ET (13:04 GMT)