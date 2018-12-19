A well-known sales analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest salesforce analytics solutions for a low calorie food companyThe client is a leading player in the global food market with over 80+ manufacturing units spread across different geographical locations. With the increasing manufacturing costs and decreasing profit margins, the client was facing difficulties in interpreting sales and performance data. They wanted to extract insights from customer data and leverage Quantzig's sales analytics solutions to gauge their market challenges and develop a robust two-year strategic roadmap.

With the increasing health awareness and changing lifestyles, the global low-calorie food market is witnessing major transformations. This has compelled companies in the global food market to offer customized services to suit their customers' needs and ensure the long-term success of an organization. However, companies need effective strategies and sales analytics solutions to manage diverse customer portfolios and huge volumes of data.

"The high cost of low-calorie foods and the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of low-calorie foods might hamper the growth of the low-calorie food market in the coming times," says an expert from Quantzig.

With the help of Quantzig's analytics solutions, the client was able to increase sales, improve per capita sales volume, and minimize costs apart from tripling the distributor's profitability. They were able to strengthen customer relationships with the quick data-driven changes in their existing operational structure. The client was also able to address challenges on two fronts by leveraging the food market insights of an in-region with the help of Quantzig's salesforce analytics experts.

Quantzig's salesforce analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve per capita sales volume.

Boost distributor's profitability by 3x.

Quantzig's salesforce analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Gaining actionable insights from vital market information.

Making quick data-driven changes in their current operational structure.

