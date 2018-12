Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/futuresourceconsulting/

Company: Futuresource Consulting Event: CES 2019

Jan 8 11, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, US Web: https://www.futuresource-consulting.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FuturesourceConsulting Twitter: https://twitter.com/Futuresourcer YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS0w2sIHvRBn77VN6tikIKg LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/futuresource-consulting/

About Futuresource Consulting

Futuresource Consulting is a specialist research and knowledge-based consulting company, providing organisations with insight into consumer electronics, digital imaging, entertainment media, broadcast, storage media, education technology and IT. With a heritage stretching back to the 1980s, the company delivers in-depth analysis and forecasts on a global scale, advising on strategic positioning, market trends, competitive forces and technological developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005402/en/

Contacts:

Futuresource Consulting

Nicola Finn

07779245709

nicola.finn@futuresource-hq.com