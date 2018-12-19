New Study by Quidco Reveals Britain's Home Cooking Habits Are on the Decline and Reliance on Takeaway Is Greater Than Ever

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

1/4 of Brits are so overworked they don't have the time to cook

The average Brit spends £1,320 per year on takeaways

16% of Brits admit to cooking for themselves less than once a month - that's fewer than 12 homecooked meals a year

New research shows that Britons are falling out of love with their kitchen, with as little three in 10 Brits cooking a meal from scratch every day with men being twice as likely to avoid cooking than women due to a lack of knowledge. Popular excuses for not cooking include claiming it takes too long (26%), ingredients are too expensive (19%) while 10% of the British public have never learnt to cook.

The survey quizzed 2,000 members of the British public on behalf of Quidco to discover the state of the nation's eating habits.

With fewer people cooking at home, an increasing number of Brits are relying on takeaway delivery services, with over three-quarters of respondents believing that takeaways are now part of a "regular diet" - this figure rises to as much as 80% in 18 to 24-year olds. With home cooking on the decline, more and more Britons are looking to quick and easy options rather than a home cooked meal. The average Brit now spends £1,320 per year on takeaways, purchasing 12 takeaways a month, with orders from takeaways appstripling in the last five years.

How we shop for food has also changed dramatically. Rather than the traditional weekly shop, Brits are using smaller 'local' stores like walk in pantries. 2/3rds of Brits now go to the supermarket once a day. Meal planning is also on the decline with 39% of those surveyed claiming that their main source of inspiration for what to cook comes from whatever food is in the fridge.

