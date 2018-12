CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Canada consumer inflation for November at 8:30 am ET Wednesday, the loonie retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts.



The loonie was trading at 83.50 against the yen, 0.9660 against the aussie, 1.5334 against the euro and 1.3455 against the greenback around 8:34 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX