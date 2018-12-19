Business Reporter - Formula E Fans Enjoy Motor Sport in Rich Cultural Setting

LONDON, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ad Diriyah, one of the most prominent heritage sites in Saudi Arabia, was the latest location to host the prestigious Formula E championship race on December 15th, 2018.

Epitomising prestige and cultural significance, Ad Diriyah has a rich history that carries through to the present. Founded in 1446 CE, the UNESCO site became a central gathering point in the Najd Region due to developmental changes occurring in surrounding areas.

In a symbol of community that is synonymous with modern day Ad Diriyah, the Formula E championship race gathers sports enthusiasts from around the globe. The notion of togetherness was palpable on the day. Hosting the event on the UNESCO site meant that fans around the world were able to enjoy the race, whilst soaking in the rich culture of Ad Diriyah.

By maintaining the quintessential history of Saudi Arabia through architectural styles, Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority seeks to infuse the past with the present.

A developmental project will implement an array of immersive experiences through open air museums, exhibitions and edutainment facilities. These attractions will reflect traditional and cultural elements of Ad Diriyah's original inhabitants; preserving the rich history of Saudi Arabia's past.

Read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2018/12/17/saudi-arabias-heritage-site-in-focus-as-formula-e-championship-nears/gsc.tab=0

