

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) announced, for fiscal 2019, excluding the anticipated impact related to the acquisition of Oasis: earnings per share is expected to increase approximately 4%; and adjusted earnings per share is expected to increase in the range of 11% to 12%.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect adjusted net income to increase in the range of 11% to 12% and total revenue, including interest on funds held for clients, to increase in the range of 6% to 7%. The company anticipates that the acquisition of Oasis will have an incremental impact to total revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million in fiscal 2019.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per share increased 20% to $0.65. Total revenue increased 7% to $858.9 million.



