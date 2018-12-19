Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is Projected to Reach $11.28 Billion by 2028

FREMONT, California, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028', the global surface treatment chemicals market is expected to reach to $11.28 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. The increasing demand from varied end-use applications, increasing industrialization in APAC Region, and extensive R&D towards the development of eco-friendly chemicals are some of the factors driving the growth of surface treatment chemicals market.

Concerns on healthcare and safety issues and the recent economic slowdown in China are some of the restraining factors for the growth of the global surface treatment chemicals market. As China is one of the leading countries in the global supply and consumption market of surface treatment chemicals, the economic slowdown in the country had an adverse impact on the supply of these chemicals to local and international markets. Consequently, the average selling price of various surface treatment chemicals has increased, hampering their global production volume further.

Presently, the automotive industry is the leading application vertical wherein surface treatment chemicals are used extensively to treat various automotive components. The ecosystem of surface treatment chemicals market comprises surface treatment chemical manufacturers, base-material surface treatment companies, and end users. The market has evolved at a considerable degree in developed regions such as Europe, APAC, and North America and is gradually emerging in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The market for surface treatment chemicals is experiencing further expansions in terms of capability, capacity, and technological advancements.

According to Arpit Benjwal, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "Corrosion protection coatings currently dominates the global surface treatment chemicals market by chemical type."

The automotive industry is one of the key end users of corrosion protection chemicals, globally. The surface treatment procedure is widely used in the automotive parts, such as nuts, bolts, screws and shafts, which are selected to serve functional and decorative requirements. These parts are subject to extreme wear and tear which increases the use of surface treatment chemicals in this industry.

According to Maitreyee Dey, Research Analyst at BIS Research, "Metal is expected to dominate the surface treatment chemicals market by base material."

An increase in the demand for surface treatment chemicals for metals has been witnessed by various end-use industries such as the automotive, general, coil and aerospace industries, as well as industrial machinery. The range of metal components that are being surface-treated include screws, nuts, bolts, jewelry, spectacle frames, steel rolls for pressing automotive bodies, and food and drink containers.

The key players operating in this market have increased their new product launches over the recent years to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. Driven by the rapid evolution of the surface treatment chemicals, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by many important players in this market, leading to an increase in the number of business expansions from 2016 to 2018.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the surface treatment chemicals market and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 15 companies including supplier and customer profiles. The companies profiled in the report are AHC Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Chemetall GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, JCU Corporation, Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A., SUGEST, TIB Chemicals AG, Derivados Del Fluor (DDF), McGean-Rohco Inc., Politeknik Metal, SurTEC International GmbH, and YUKEN INDUSTRY Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the global surface treatment chemicals market size in terms of value ($Million) from 2016-2028 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2018 to 2028?

What are the different types of surface treatment chemicals and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the different base materials on which the surface treatment chemicals are used across all industries and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major end-user industries for surface treatment chemicals globally in terms of revenue generation?

What is the consumption pattern of the surface treatment chemicals in its end users across different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the surface treatment chemicals market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the surface treatment chemicals market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

